Jets' Adam Lowry: Skates in non-contact jersey
Lowry (upper body) was on the ice Monday in a non-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Considering Lowry has not been cleared for contact, he seems unlikely to be ready in time for Tuesday's clash with Minnesota. The 24-year-old sat out the Jets' previous six tilts with his upper-body ailment and appears set to miss a seventh. When Lowry does get clearance, the club will need to waive or reassign a player to stay under the 23-man roster limit -- with Marko Dano the odds on favorite.
