Jets' Adam Lowry: Slated for Tuesday return
Lowry (upper body) is expected to return Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
After practicing with the team, Lowry told reporters after Monday that "I'm looking forward to getting back into the lineup and hopefully, barring any setbacks, I'll be able to play tomorrow". The 24-year-old has been held out since Jan. 7, and has only played in 33 contests this year, as his upper-body ailment in October cost him nine games as well. If Lowry does return, Marko Dano appears to be the odd man out in the lineup.
