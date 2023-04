Lowry scored a power-play goal on three shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Lowry has three tallies, including two on the power play, through two playoff contests, and he's scored five times in his last five games. The 30-year-old continue to see key minutes in all situations for the Jets. He'll look to keep up his strong offense at home beginning with Game 3 on Saturday.