Lowry (upper body) attended practice Tuesday in a non-contact sweater, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

The fact that Lowry has not been cleared for contact effectively rules him out against the Sharks on Tuesday. At this point, it seems likely the club will wait until at least after the All-Star break to bring the 24-year-old back into the lineup. In the meantime, Jack Roslovic should continue to get a look in a bottom-six role with Lowry sidelined.