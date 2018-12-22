Lowry (upper body) will miss his second consecutive game when the Jets clash with the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.

The Jets pride themselves on rostering an imposing cast of skaters, and not having Lowry or Andrew Copp (undisclosed) at their disposal changes the team dynamic a bit. Lowry is capabale of providing secondary scoring as well, as he's chipped in five goals and just as many assists through 34 games in a bottom-six role. Nonetheless, as noted by Clinton, there's hope that both players will be able to return Dec. 27 against the Flames.