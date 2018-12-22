Jets' Adam Lowry: Still not ready
Lowry (upper body) will miss his second consecutive game when the Jets clash with the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
The Jets pride themselves on rostering an imposing cast of skaters, and not having Lowry or Andrew Copp (undisclosed) at their disposal changes the team dynamic a bit. Lowry is capabale of providing secondary scoring as well, as he's chipped in five goals and just as many assists through 34 games in a bottom-six role. Nonetheless, as noted by Clinton, there's hope that both players will be able to return Dec. 27 against the Flames.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...