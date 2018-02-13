Jets' Adam Lowry: Still not skating
Lowry (upper body) has yet to resume skating, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The fact that Lowry is still not back on the ice after suffering his upper-body injury means he likely won't be back any time soon. Unsurprisingly, the winger was placed on injured reserve given his long-term prognosis. There are several steps in the Missouri native's recovery process, with skating being just the first one, so look for Matt Hendricks to continue filling out the lineup in his stead.
