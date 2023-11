Lowry notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Lowry's goal drought is up to eight games, a span in which he's posted four helpers, eight shots on net, 17 hits and 14 PIM. The 30-year-old forward continues to play a solid two-way game in a third-line role. He's at 10 points, 18 shots on net, 18 PIM, 34 hits and a plus-7 rating through 16 appearances this season.