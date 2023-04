Lowry scored a goal in a 5-4 double overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday in Game 3.

Lowry was one of the game's stars -- he knocked in a rebound on a 6-on-5 with 22 seconds left in the third period to tie the game. It was his fourth goal of the postseason to move him into a tie with Roope Hintz and Chris Kreider for the NHL lead. Lowry also delivered six hits and four blocks, and fired three shots on goal.