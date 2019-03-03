Jets' Adam Lowry: Suspended two games
Lowry was suspended two games Saturday for a high-sticking incident involving the Predators' Filip Forsberg, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
That means Lowry will miss Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets and Tuesday's game against the Lightning. Then, he will be set to return for Thursday's contest versus the Hurricanes. Bryan Little will likely be moved back to center for these two contests to replace Lowry.
