Lowry has served his two-game ban for high-sticking and is eligible for Friday's clash with Carolina.

Lowry figures to jump back into the lineup in a bottom-six role, which will likely see Par Lindholm relegated to the press box. The 25-year-old Lowry tallied just three points in his previous 10 games, but should still reach the 20-point mark for the third consecutive season.

