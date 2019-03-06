Jets' Adam Lowry: Suspension over
Lowry has served his two-game ban for high-sticking and is eligible for Friday's clash with Carolina.
Lowry figures to jump back into the lineup in a bottom-six role, which will likely see Par Lindholm relegated to the press box. The 25-year-old Lowry tallied just three points in his previous 10 games, but should still reach the 20-point mark for the third consecutive season.
