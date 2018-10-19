Jets' Adam Lowry: Tallies helper Thursday
Lowry snagged an assist versus Vancouver on Thursday.
Lowry has points in back-to-back games (two goals and one assist), giving him four on the year. If the winger can keep up his current pace, he should be well on track to reach the 20-point mark for the third consecutive season and fourth time in his five-year career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...