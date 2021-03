Lowry scored two goals on four shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Lowry accounted for half of the Jets' offense in the contest, scoring twice in a span of 6:35 during the third period. The 27-year-old forward ended a four-game point drought with the effort. He's up to seven tallies, 17 points, 54 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-1 rating in 32 appearances.