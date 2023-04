Lowry scored two goals on three shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Lowry scored an empty-netter and a power-play tally in the final 1:21 of the contest. The 30-year-old didn't have a multi-goal effort at any time during the regular season, posting 13 goals and 23 assists in 82 contests. Lowry should continue to play a vital all-situations role throughout the postseason.