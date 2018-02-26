Lowry (upper body) may be ready to return in early March, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Lowry returned to the ice for a solo skate last week, and he reportedly did much of the same Monday morning. The 24-year-old winger is a penalty-killing specialist for a team that has been staving off the fifth-most penalties in the league this season at 82.8 percent.

