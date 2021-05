Lowry scored twice, including once while shorthanded) and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Lowry tallied the Jets' first two goals and added a secondary assist on Blake Wheeler's breakaway tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Lowry has enjoyed a solid season with 10 goals and 23 points through 48 appearances. He has 75 shots on net, 143 hits and a plus-6 rating while often working in a third-line role.