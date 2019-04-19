Jets' Adam Lowry: Tickles twine in Game 5
Lowry tallied a goal in Thursday's 3-2 Game 5 defeat to the Blues.
Lowry ended a seven-game goal drought with his first marker of the postseason. The winger figures to continue filling a bottom-six role, but should provide depth scoring and decent mid-range fantasy value the rest of the playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...