Lowry (hip) is expected to be ready by late October or early November, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports Monday.

Lowry saw action in 73 regular-season games for the Jets last season in which he notched 16 goals and 18 assists despite not registering any points with the man advantage. Once given the all-clear, Lowry should slot into a thiird-line center role, though he could challenge Jonathan Toews for a spot in the top six.

