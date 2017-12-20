Jets' Adam Lowry: Two points Tuesday
Lowry filled up the box score with a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Predators.
Lowry got the scoring started with his sixth goal of the season. The third-line center's lit the lamp in consecutive games, and Winnipeg's high-flying offense would become even more dangerous if the 24-year-old Lowry establishes himself as a consistent source of secondary scoring behind the big names on the top two lines.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...