Lowry filled up the box score with a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Predators.

Lowry got the scoring started with his sixth goal of the season. The third-line center's lit the lamp in consecutive games, and Winnipeg's high-flying offense would become even more dangerous if the 24-year-old Lowry establishes himself as a consistent source of secondary scoring behind the big names on the top two lines.