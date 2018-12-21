Jets' Adam Lowry: Unavailable against San Jose
Lowry won't play Thursday against the Sharks due to an upper-body injury, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The severity of Lowry's injury remains unknown, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's clash with the Canucks. With Lowry unavailable, Nicolas Petan will draw into the lineup against San Jose.
