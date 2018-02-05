Jets' Adam Lowry: Unavailable Tuesday
Lowry (upper body) will not be ready in time for Tuesday's matchup with Arizona, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Coach Paul Maurice classified Lowry as day-to-day, which is good news for owners worried about another long-term stint on the sidelines. The St. Louis native previously missed eight games due to this same upper-body malady. When healthy, the 24-year-old has notched eight goals, six helpers and 63 shots in 35 outings and can provide decent mid-range fantasy value.
