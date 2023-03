Lowry (undisclosed) suffered an injury in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Panthers that will likely keep him out of Sunday's contest versus the Lightning, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Lowry will need to undergo further evaluation Sunday, but head coach Rick Bowness doesn't expect to have the do-it-all forward in the lineup for at least one game. Sam Gagner would likely enter the lineup in Lowry's place, while Kevin Stenlund could pick up more minutes.