Lowry (upper body), as expected, will be in action versus Ottawa on Monday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Lowry is slated to jump into a third-line center role following his four-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. While the Jets remain without Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body), the return of Lowry will provide the team with some much-needed forward depth. Prior to getting hurt, Lowry racked up six goals and four helpers in his last nine contests, including four power-play points and could be a solid fantasy option the rest of the way.