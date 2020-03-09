Lowry (upper body) will be in the lineup versus the Coyotes on Monday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Lowry will be back in action following a 20-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the center was bogged down in an 18-game goal drought during which he registered four helpers, 25 shots and 55 hits. The St. Louis native figures to slot into a third-line role alongside Andrew Copp and Jack Roslovic.