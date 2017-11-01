Lowry (upper body) practiced in full Wednesday, though he won't come back until Saturday's game against the Canadiens at the earliest, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

This is consistent with a report that surfaced Tuesday, but the key development is that Lowry has been able to take contact in practice. After recording a career-high 29 points in a full season with the Jets in 2016-17, Lowry's still in pursuit of his first point through four games this campaign.