Jets' Adam Lowry: Withstands contact in full practice
Lowry (upper body) practiced in full Wednesday, though he won't come back until Saturday's game against the Canadiens at the earliest, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
This is consistent with a report that surfaced Tuesday, but the key development is that Lowry has been able to take contact in practice. After recording a career-high 29 points in a full season with the Jets in 2016-17, Lowry's still in pursuit of his first point through four games this campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...