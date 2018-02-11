Play

Lowry (upper body) is out Sunday against the Rangers.

After missing eight games, Lowry returned for two contests before going down with injury again. He's now missed four games with his current ailment. The American center's next chance to return will be Tuesday. Fortunately for the Jets, they get Matt Hendricks back for this one, so they won't be as shorthanded at center as they have been.

