Coach Paul Maurice won't change his lines from the Jets' previous outing, which effectively rules out Lowry (upper body) against Buffalo on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Lowry's absence from the lineup versus San Jose on Sunday was a bit of a surprise and he will now miss his second straight game due to his upper-body malady. The winger had been on a roll prior to getting hurt, with four goals and three assists in his previous seven outings. Jack Roslovic will continue to get a shot at registering his first NHL point with Lowry sidelined.