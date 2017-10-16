Lowry (upper body) will sit out Tuesday's matchup with Columbus, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Lowry will miss his second consecutive outing with this upper-body ailment. In his first four games of the season, the winger has been held off the scoresheet, despite averaging 16:26 of ice time, which includes 2:41 with the man advantage. Given the bevy of injuries the Jets are dealing with, don't be surprised to see the team recall a player from the minors -- with Jack Roslovic or Brendan Lemieux the leading candidates.