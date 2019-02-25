Jets' Alex Broadhurst: Heads north via trade
The Jets acquired Broadhurst via trade from the Blue Jackets in exchange for future considerations, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
This is Broadhurst's sixth year of pro hockey, and he's played just two games in the NHL while spending the rest in the minors. The 25-year-old center is having a respectable season for AHL Cleveland with 29 points in 48 games. The Jets are stellar down the middle, so Broadhurst will initially report to AHL Manitoba and stay there for the remainder of the campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alex Broadhurst: Waived for reassignment•
-
Blue Jackets' Alex Broadhurst: Lands extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Alex Broadhurst: Records professional debut in 2017-18•
-
Blue Jackets' Alex Broadhurst: Called up from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Alex Broadhurst: Placed on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Alex Broadhurst: Pens one-year extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...