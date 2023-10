Iafallo provided a goal in Winnipeg's 5-3 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

It was Iafallo's debut with the Jets after being dealt from LA on June 27 as part of the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade. Iafallo had 14 goals and 36 points in 59 contests with the Kings last season. His first marker with Winnipeg came at 11:19 of the second period to tie the contest at 2-2.