Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi and a 2024 second-round pick were traded to the Kings to the Jets in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois on Tuesday.

Iafallo missed 23 games at the start of the 2022-23 game due to a lower-body injury, but he was pretty productive when healthy, picking up 14 goals and 36 points, eight of which came with the man advantage, through 59 games while skating in a middle-six role with LA. Iafallo should fill a similar role at even strength while seeing regular usage as a penalty-killer with Winnipeg in 2023-24, and as long as he's able to stay healthy, he should be good for 15-plus goals and 35-plus points with the Jets next season.