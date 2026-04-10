Iafallo tallied a goal and placed three shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Iafallo leveled the score at one apiece midway through Tuesday's first period. The tally brings him up to 13 goals, 29 points, 111 shots on net, 119 hits and 54 blocked shots across 78 games this season. While he's experienced multiple cold stretches offensively this year, the 32-year-old forward is trending back in the right direction with two goals and four points over his last eight games. He's been the third option on Winnipeg's top line as of late, which has helped him come by more offensive production recently. Iafallo holds decent streaming value in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage.