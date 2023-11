Iafallo picked up four assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

After recording just two assists through his first 11 games, Iafallo picked up helpers on each of the Jets' first four goals in Tuesday's victory. The 29-year-old winger now has six points (a goal and five assists) in his last three games, bringing him up to 10 points (four goals, six assists) through 12 contests this campaign. Iafallo has been playing alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor on the top line.