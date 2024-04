Iafallo earned an assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Iafallo had three points over the final eight games of the regular season. The winger has been limited to bottom-six minutes for a large portion of the campaign, but he has enough skill to join the top six if there's an injury to a winger. Iafallo logged 27 points over 82 contests, his lowest total since his rookie campaign in 2017-18.