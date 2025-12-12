Iafallo scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Iafallo has seen a slight upward trend in ice time amid the Jets' weeks-long struggles on offense. He was officially on the top line Thursday and logged 15:01 in this contest, netting his first goal in nearly a month at 13:37 of the first period. The 31-year-old winger is up to five goals, 10 points, 47 shots on net, 41 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 30 appearances. Iafallo is good for about 30 points over a full season, though he's a little behind that pace in 2025-26.