Iafallo posted a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Iafallo earned his first assist as a Jet when he set up Vladislav Namestnikov's game-tying goal in the second period. Through five contests, Iafallo has four points, 16 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. He's primarily filled a middle-six role, though he saw a season-high 19:23 of ice time Saturday. The forward has never exceeded 43 points in a season, but he may challenge that mark if he gets consistent top-six minutes this year.