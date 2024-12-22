Iafallo registered an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

Iafallo has earned four points over his last six games. He set up Morgan Barron's first-period tally in this contest. Iafallo remains in a fourth-line role, though he gleans a little extra fantasy value from a spot on the second power-play unit. The winger has five goals, seven helpers, 37 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances this season, with seven of his points coming on the power play.