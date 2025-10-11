Iafallo scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots, dished out one hit and posted a minus-1 rating during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Iafallo got the scoring started in Saturday's game against his former team, notching a power-play marker in the first period. The 31-year-old has received an increase in usage so far in the young season, specifically on the power play, where he made an impact against the Kings. As long as the winger continues to see time on the top power-play unit with the likes of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, Iafallo should continue racking up points with the man advantage.