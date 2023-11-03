Iafallo scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Iafallo snapped a four-game point drought when he set up a Kyle Connor goal in the second period. In the third, Iafallo was fortunate to pick up a goal of his own, as a Cole Perfetti shot bounced in off of him. The 29-year-old Iafallo is up to four goals, two helpers, 26 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 10 outings. Despite some inconsistency, he remains in a great situation on the top line and first power-play unit.