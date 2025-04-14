Iafallo scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Iafallo's point streak is up to four games (two goals, two assists), and he has seven points over his last nine outings. The 31-year-old briefly tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period tally Sunday. He's up to 15 goals, 31 points, 106 shots on net, 53 hits, 61 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 81 appearances. The Jets are a little pinched with injuries at forward currently, so it's unclear if Iafallo will get rested Wednesday in the regular-season finale. If not, he'll play the full 82-game schedule for the third time in his career, including each of his two years with the Jets.