Iafallo scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Iafallo sparked Winnipeg's third-period comeback, tying the game at 4:43 before setting up Adam Lowry's go-ahead tally just over two minutes later. Both points came after coach Scott Arniel shuffled his bottom-nine combinations and moved Iafallo alongside Lowry and Isak Rosen. The veteran winger had been held without a point through Winnipeg's first two contests before breaking through with a multi-point effort Monday. However, as a bottom-six forward who had just 29 points across 79 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, Iafallo isn't expected to carry a ton of fantasy appeal in most formats.