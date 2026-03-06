Iafallo logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Iafallo was on the top line Thursday, helping out on goals by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. With four points over his last four outings, Iafallo continues to chip in decent depth offense. The 32-year-old forward is up to 24 points, 81 shots on net, 86 hits and 41 blocked shots through 61 appearances in a versatile role this season.