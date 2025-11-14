Iafallo scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

Iafallo has scored in back-to-back games, accruing a total of three points in that span. The middle-six winger continues to provide decent depth offense while seeing time in all situations, making him a viable option for deeper fantasy formats. Iafallo is at four goals, eight points, 30 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 17 appearances.