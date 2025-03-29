Iafallo scored two goals in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Iafallo opened the scoring 58 seconds into the game and added a power-play tally in the second period. The 31-year-old is getting a chance in a larger role during Gabriel Vilardi's (upper body) absence -- Iafallo has been playing on the top line at even strength. With five goals and an assist over his last 10 outings, Iafallo is showing his scoring touch. He's at 13 goals, 26 points, 90 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 40 hits and a plus-19 rating over 73 contests. He's worth a look as a streaming option in most fantasy formats.