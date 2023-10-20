Iafallo tallied a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Iafallo provided a bright spot in the Winnipeg loss Thursday, opening the scoring 1:30 into the first period before adding a second tally on a power play in the third. The 29-year-old winger now has three goals through his first four games with the Jets after tallying 14 goals and 36 points last year with Los Angeles. Iafallo should offer some scoring upside this season while logging time on the Jets' top power-play unit.