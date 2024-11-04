Iafallo scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Iafallo's first goal of the campaign put the Jets ahead 4-3 in the third period. The winger has four points through 12 games this season, and all of those points have come on the power play. He's added 10 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. While the power-play role is a positive, Iafallo's fourth-line usage at even strength makes him a risky option as a depth forward in fantasy.