Iafallo collected two assists in a 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Iafallo earned his third multi-point game in the span of four contests, giving him a goal and eight points in that span. That's pushed him up to four goals and 12 points in 13 outings this season. Iafallo has never recorded more than 43 points in a single campaign, but he's serving on the top line and first power-play unit in his first year with Winnipeg, so there's a real chance the 29-year-old will end the campaign with new career highs.