Iafallo scored a goal on his lone shot on net in Friday's 6-1 win against New Jersey.

Iafallo opened scoring in Friday's contest late in the first period. The 31-year-old forward has 9 goals, 21 points and 80 shots on net in 64 games this season. Friday's tally was Iafallo's first point in March and first goal since the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has reached the 25-point mark every season of his career and is four points shy of doing so for the eighth year in a row. While he sees limited usage in his fourth-line role, Iafallo is in a great spot to benefit from Winnipeg's recent success and find some offensive consistency down the stretch.