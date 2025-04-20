Iafallo scored a goal on three shots, added 10 PIM, levied five hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Iafallo's tally tied the score at 3-3 midway through the third period. The 31-year-old winger signed a three-year, $11 million extension with the Jets on the eve of their regular-season finale, cementing his status as a valuable and versatile forward in their lineup. He'll stay on the top line at least until Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) is ready to return. In that role, Iafallo has racked up five goals and three assists over the last 12 contests.