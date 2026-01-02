Iafallo scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Iafallo had been limited to one assist over the previous seven games. The 32-year-old forward has stayed in the lineup despite inconsistent scoring production, though there's not anyone else on the Jets' roster that could push for his spot. For the season, he's at seven goals, 14 points, 56 shots on net, 58 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 39 appearances. Iafallo will likely continue to play in a middle-six role, though he could drop to the fourth line if he gets stuck in a bad slump.