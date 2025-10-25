Iafallo scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Iafallo has four points through eight games this season, and he's earned all of them on the power play. The 31-year-old has emerged as a specialist with the man advantage while seeing middle-six minutes at even strength. He's added 17 shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating on the year. Iafallo's spot on the top power-play unit is likely to be safe until Cole Perfetti (ankle) is ready for his season debut, which won't be until mid-November at the earliest.